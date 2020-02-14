Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — Shogo Akiyama got into the batter's box and took his first swing with the Cincinnati Reds at spring training. He barely made contact and later said he was embarrassed and hoping to do better the next time. He'll get plenty more chances. The Reds signed Akiyama to a $21 million, three-year deal as part of their expensive offseason makeover. Akiyama became a free agent after his ninth season with the Seibu Lions in Japan's Pacific League, where he was a five-time All-Star.