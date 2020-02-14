Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) — Tre Scott had 25 points and 19 rebounds, Jarron Cumberland scored eight of his 15 in overtime and Cincinnati rallied to beat Memphis 92-86. After a Memphis free throw to start overtime, the Bearcats went on an 8-0 run, including a three-point play on Cumberland's only field goal, which came on the fifth foul for Precious Achiuwa. The Tigers didn't get closer than five thereafter with Cumberland making five free throws in the final 35 seconds. Achiuwa scored 22 points for Memphis, all but two after halftime.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Rookie Victor Olofsson scored his second goal of the game 2:44 into overtime, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the depleted Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3. Jack Eichel had a goal and and two assists for Buffalo on a night when the Sabres honored members of their 2000 decade teams as part of the franchise's season-long 50th anniversary celebrations. Evan Rodrigues also scored, and Carter Hutton stopped 28 shots to improve to 4-1 in his past five starts. Columbus squandered a 2-0 lead, but salvaged a point on Markus Nutivaara’s tap-in goal with 1:13 remaining in regulation.
GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — Shogo Akiyama got into the batter's box and took his first swing with the Cincinnati Reds at spring training. He barely made contact and later said he was embarrassed and hoping to do better the next time. He'll get plenty more chances. The Reds signed Akiyama to a $21 million, three-year deal as part of their expensive offseason makeover. Akiyama became a free agent after his ninth season with the Seibu Lions in Japan's Pacific League, where he was a five-time All-Star.
DETROIT (AP) — Garrett Covington had 16 points to lead five players in double figures and Youngstown State held off Detroit Mercy 76-72. Naz Bohannon added 13 points for the Penguins. Darius Quisenberry, who hit four clutch free throws in the final 34 seconds, was one of three players with 10. Antoine Davis had 34 points for the Titans, whose losing streak stretched to four games.
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jhivvan Jackson had 25 points and 10 rebounds as UTSA beat Marshall 72-63. Taevion Kinsey led the Thundering Herd on Thursday night with 27 points. Atem Bior also grabbed 10 rebounds with UTSA matching the school record of 67 rebounds collected against Ottawa on Nov. 30, 2017 and just one shy of the Division I season high recorded by Utah against Mississippi Valley State this season.
ROCHESTER, Mich. (AP) — Rashad Williams scored 28 points with five 3-pointers, Xavier Hill-Mais tossed in 22 more and Oakland fended off Cleveland State 79-74. The game was the first time Williams faced his former team. He knocked down 91 3-pointers as a freshman for the Vikings, good for No. 2 in single-season program history. He's rained down 35 in eight games for Oakland, Algevon Eichelberger scored 28 and drained a 3-pointer from the right wing, then converted a three-point play in the final seconds, each time bringing Cleveland State to within five points.