Indians: no estimate on when pitcher Mike Clevinger will return after undergoing surgery on his left knee

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Just four days after reporting for Spring Training in Arizona, Cleveland Indians pitcher Mike Clevinger is out for surgery.
The Indians tweeted out on Friday that Clevinger will undergo surgery on his left knee, and that there’s no estimate on when he will return.
While the Indians did not confirm what the exact injury Clevinger suffered was, The Athletic insider Zack Meisel reported he sustained a partial tear of the medial meniscus in his left knee while training this week, and that he has been on crutches.
Aside from announcing Clevinger’s injury, that same Indians’ tweet also welcomed 27-year-old outfielder Domingo Santana to the team.
According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, Santana signed a one year, $1.5 million contact with $500,000 in roster bonuses, and a $5 million club option with a $250,000 buyout.
