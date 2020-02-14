Man charged with accidentally shooting his father to death due in Akron court for 1st appearance

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron man accused of accidentally shooting and killing his father is scheduled to face a judge on Friday afternoon.
Arraignment for Brendan May is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. at Akron Municipal Court.
Police say the 22-year-old accidentally shot his father, Duane May, in the torso when he was improperly handed a firearm.
The 51-year-old father was transported to Cleveland Clinic hospital in Akron where he died from his injuries.
Court records show that May is charged with negligent homicide for the Jan. 26 incident that took place at their Nesmith Lake Boulevard home.
May turned himself into police on Feb. 10.
This story will be updated.
