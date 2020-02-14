Myles Garrett doubles down, says Rudolph used ‘N-word’ during on-field fight

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett doubled down and alleged that Pittsburgh Steelers QB Mason Rudolph used the “N-word," which, he says, sparked the on-field brawl in November at FirstEnergy Stadium, ESPN reports.
“He called me the N-word,” Garrett told Outside The Lines’ Mina Kimes. “He called me a ‘stupid N-word.’ ”
The NFL suspended Garrett for the final six games of the 2019 season for ripping Rudolph’s helmet off and striking him in the head with it during the Browns’ 21-7 win on Nov. 14.
The incident also cost Garrett about $1.2 million in pay and nearly $50,000 in fines.
Garrett was reinstated by the NFL this week.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.