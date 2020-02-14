North Olmsted cop hospitalized after being struck by getaway driver at Great Northern Mall; suspects at large

Shoplifters strike officer while fleeing Dillard’s

Anyone who recognizes this woman is urged to call North Olmsted Police at 440-777-1234. (Source: North Olmsted Police)
By John Deike | February 13, 2020 at 9:25 PM EST - Updated February 13 at 9:33 PM

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - A North Olmsted police officer was hospitalized Thursday, after being struck by a getaway car at Great Northern Mall.

According to North Olmsted police, the off-duty officer--who was working security at Dillard’s--saw a woman leaving the store with several stolen items.

She jumped in a waiting Kia Sportage, and the officer was hit while trying to stop the thief and driver.

The grey SUV may have a stolen dealer license plate of 003ADK.

If you see the car or know the woman, please call North Olmsted Police immediately at 440-777-1234.

