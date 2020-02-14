North Olmsted cop hospitalized after being struck by getaway driver at Great Northern Mall; suspects at large

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - A North Olmsted police officer was hospitalized Thursday, after being struck by a getaway car at Great Northern Mall.
According to North Olmsted police, the off-duty officer--who was working security at Dillard’s--saw a woman leaving the store with several stolen items.
She jumped in a waiting Kia Sportage, and the officer was hit while trying to stop the thief and driver.
The grey SUV may have a stolen dealer license plate of 003ADK.
If you see the car or know the woman, please call North Olmsted Police immediately at 440-777-1234.
Return to 19 News for updates.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.