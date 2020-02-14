Northeast Ohio Weather: Only around 20 degrees for the high today with light lake effect snow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Arctic air mass is in place on this Valentine’s Day. Fortunately, the wind isn’t too strong so the wind chill factor will not get out of control. We are generally looking at above zero wind chills. The high temperatures this afternoon will sneak up close to 20 degrees. A northwest wind will keep the threat of some light lake effect snow around. the snow will be very dry (powdery) so it can accumulate easily. I went with a Trace to 2 inches of additional snow for most areas. I do not think this will cause major issues today. Dry air continues to build in tonight. The wind shifts northwest to south. This will allow the lake effect moisture to exit northeast Ohio. The sky will clear and this will be a good set up for temperatures to drop into the single digits. The snow pack will aid in the cooling process.