Section of State Route 2 to honor fallen Mentor Police Department Officer

Ptl. Mathew Mazany (Source: 19 News)
By Michael Dakota | February 14, 2020 at 6:02 AM EST - Updated February 14 at 6:02 AM

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A section of State Route 2 will be named in honor of fallen Mentor Police Department Officer Mathew Mazany.

The Ohio House and Senate passed HB 276 allowing the highway to be named in honor of Mazany.

Ptl. Mathew Mazany was killed in the line of duty during a traffic stop in June of 2018.

Posted by Ohio Patrolmen's Benevolent Association on Thursday, February 13, 2020

Officer Mazany, 41, was struck and killed by Brian Anthony, 24, on State Route 2 east near State Route 306.

Tributes piled up on a cruiser at the Mentor Police Department after Officer Mathew Mazany was struck and killed on State Route 2 in 2018. (Source: Facebook) (Source: 19 News)

The Maple Heights native left behind a son.

