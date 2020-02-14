Section of State Route 2 to honor fallen Mentor Police Department Officer

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A section of State Route 2 will be named in honor of fallen Mentor Police Department Officer Mathew Mazany.
The Ohio House and Senate passed HB 276 allowing the highway to be named in honor of Mazany.
Ptl. Mathew Mazany was killed in the line of duty during a traffic stop in June of 2018.
Officer Mazany, 41, was struck and killed by Brian Anthony, 24, on State Route 2 east near State Route 306.
The Maple Heights native left behind a son.
