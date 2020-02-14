Sunny Side Up: Do schools celebrate too many holidays?

Sunny Side Up: Do schools celebrate too many holidays?
GF Default - Sunny Side Up: Should you talk politics during Thanksgiving dinner?
By Michael Dakota | February 14, 2020 at 9:18 AM EST - Updated February 14 at 9:18 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “Sunny Side Up” is a daily morning talk show that airs on CBS-19 News featuring Damon Maloney and Neeha Curtis.

Today on Sunnyside Up: Are schools celebrating too many holidays?

Join the conversation on Sunnyside Up.

A local school district said it’s changing the way its elementary schools celebrate holidays in order to be more inclusive.

Watch the show on TV or ONLINE starting at 9:30 a.m. with Damon Maloney and Neeha Curtis.

Join us for the conversation on Sunny Side Up, with Neeha Curtis and Damon Maloney, beginning at 9:30 a.m.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.