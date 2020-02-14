Wild chase involving Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers ends in crash (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Newly-released dash camera video from the Ohio State Highway Patrol shows a chase that ended in a crash in Cleveland.
According to the OSHP, troopers tried to pull over a Mitsubishi SUV for speeding on I-71 on the morning of Feb. 7.
The driver of the SUV did not stop for law enforcement, triggering a high-speed pursuit.
The chase was called off once the SUV fled onto city streets, according to the highway patrol.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.