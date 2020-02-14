Woman pleads not guilty to violent attack on student at Cleveland-area high school

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A mother accused of attacking a student inside a high school faced a judge on Friday morning.
Averyanna Tarrant, 37, pleaded not guilty to the accusations that she broke the 15-year-old girl’s orbital bone.
Police say the alleged attack occurred in the bathroom at John Marshall High School in January.
A friend of Tarrant, as well as her teen daughter, were also arrested for their involvement in the attack.
Tarrant’s bond was set at $10,000 for felonious assault. A pretrial court appearance is scheduled for later in the month.
