Woman screams for help during armed robbery at Mentor Giant Eagle

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - Three young suspects approached a Giant Eagle shopper and tried to rob her at gunpoint in the grocery store’s parking lot on Wednesday night, according to Mentor Police.
One of the men pulled out a gun and tried to rip away the 59-year-old woman’s purse. A struggle ensued, and the woman screamed for help.
The suspects ran, and officers are working to track them down.
• Suspect #1 was described as a black male, 16-18 years old, approximately 5-feet-8-inches tall with a thin build. He was wearing a red puffy coat and a hat.
• Suspect #2 was a black female, 15-18 years old, approximately 5-feet-6-inches tall
• Suspect #3 was a black male, 18-20 years old
If anyone was in the area of Giant Eagle at the time of the incident and saw the suspects or witnessed the incident, please contact Mentor Police at 440-255-1234.
