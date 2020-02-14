18-year-old faces federal charges for attempting to use explosives at Cuyahoga Falls High School

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old man was indicted on federal crimes for attempting to use explosives to damage or destroy Cuyahoga Falls High School.
Allen Kenna is now charged with attempted use of an explosive device and interstate communication of threats, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
“The indictment alleges that the defendant attempted to construct an explosive device that was to be used in an attack on a local high school,” U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman stated.
Cuyahoga Falls police said Kenna, who is not a student at the school, was spotted taking photographs in the hallway by maintenance workers. He fled the building, but was later identified through surveillance video.
Court records show that Kenna researched topics that include mass shootings, streaming videos of suicides, how to make cyanide poison, and the location of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.
Investigators say Kenna also made threats towards an elementary school in Kansas. He claimed to the sheriff’s office that he was holding a hostage inside the school.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.