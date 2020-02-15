Cloverleaf High School cancels girls basketball game and dance due to threat

WESTFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Cloverleaf Local Schools cancelled the girls basketball game and dance scheduled for Saturday after a threat was aimed at the high school, according to Superintendent Daryl Kubilus.
Superintendent Kubilus sent out an alert to the Cloverleaf community at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday announcing the decision after collaborating with the Medina County Sheriff’s Office.
The girls basketball game was scheduled for 1 p.m. while the high school dance was supposed to take place later in the evening.
“I know this is difficult news to hear for our students who have been looking forward to the game and dance today. I hope you can understand the reason for the abundance of caution is that the safety of our students continues to be our #1 priority,” Superintendent Kubilus said in the statement to the school. “I will communicate again with you by Monday with an update. Thank you for your patience and understanding as we deal with this difficult circumstance.”
No plans to reschedule the game and the dance have been announced.
