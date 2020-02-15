1 dead, 3 in critical condition, following head-on car accident in Cleveland

By Simon Hannig | February 14, 2020 at 9:49 PM EST - Updated February 14 at 10:22 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 50-year-old man is dead, and three in critical condition after a head-on car accident on East 93rd in Cleveland Friday night Cleveland Fire said.

Cleveland Fire said a 30-year-old man, a 35-year-old man and a 40-year-old-man were taken to MetroHealth Hospital in critical condition. A 56-year-old man is in stable condition and taken to MetroHealth Hospital A 12-year-old boy was taken to Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital in stable condition.

A car headed north on East 93rd struck another vehicle head-on and crashed into another and caught fire Cleveland Fire.

The fire was quickly put out, and the victims were extracted from the vehicles.

