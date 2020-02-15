Driver and passenger safe after car plunges into Cuyahoga River

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The driver and passenger of a car that plunged into the Cuyahoga River on Saturday night were able to escape, but now an investigation into how the car got there is underway, according to police.
Cleveland Division of Police Public Information Officer Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said the car went in the river around Riverbed Street and Elm Avenue around 11:30 p.m.
The Cleveland Division of Fire, EMS and the Coast Guard responded to the scene, according to Sgt. Ciaccia.
Sgt. Ciaccia did not confirm if the two males were injured.
