Indians: Pitcher Mike Clevinger out estimated 6-to-8 weeks after successful arthroscopic surgery
Cleveland Indians' starting pitcher Mike Clevinger winds up during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens) (Source: Kathy Willens)
By Rachel Vadaj and Simon Hannig | February 14, 2020 at 10:59 AM EST - Updated February 14 at 8:11 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Indians Director of Media Relations Bart Swain said Mike Clevinger underwent successful arthroscopic surgery Friday afternoon in Avondale, Arizona, and Clevinger is estimated to return to Major League game activity estimated in six-to-eight weeks.

While the Indians did not confirm what the exact injury Clevinger suffered was, The Athletic insider Zack Meisel reported he sustained a partial tear of the medial meniscus in his left knee while training this week, and that he has been on crutches.

Aside from announcing Clevinger’s injury, that same Indians’ tweet also welcomed 27-year-old outfielder Domingo Santana to the team.

According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, Santana signed a one year, $1.5 million contract with $500,000 in roster bonuses and a $5 million club option with a $250,000 buyout.

