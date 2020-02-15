Medina County Sheriff says 2 juveniles taken into custody after threat towards Cloverleaf High School

WESTFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Two juveniles have been taken into custody without incident after a threat was aimed at Cloverleaf High School, the Medina County Sheriff said.
Deputies said the threat was made on Snapchat, and the threat was considered credible.
Cloverleaf Local Schools canceled the girl’s basketball game and dance scheduled for Saturday after a threat was aimed at the high school, according to Superintendent Daryl Kubilus.
Superintendent Kubilus sent out an alert to the Cloverleaf community at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday announcing the decision after collaborating with the Medina County Sheriff’s Office.
The girl’s basketball game was scheduled for 1 p.m. while the high school dance was supposed to take place later in the evening.
“I know this is difficult news to hear for our students who have been looking forward to the game and dance today. I hope you can understand the reason for the abundance of caution is that the safety of our students continues to be our #1 priority,” Superintendent Kubilus said in the statement to the school around 11:30 a.m.
Superintendent Kubilus sent out an update to the Cloverleaf community at 3 p.m. saying the threat suspect had been apprehended thanks to the “incredible work” of Medina County Sheriff’s Office and other local law enforcement agencies throughout Northeast Ohio.
The girl’s playoff basketball game has been rescheduled for 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18.
However, the superintendent said the high school principals are still working to reschedule the high school dance.
The recreation center is set to reopen for its members at 9 a.m. on Sunday.
