Middleburg Heights Police and Cleveland Division of the FBI searching for suspect who robbed Key Bank Friday afternoon

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A suspect is on the loose after demanded money from two tellers at Key Bank on Bagley Road in Middleburg Heights Friday afternoon, Cleveland Division of the FBI said.
The suspect is a male between 5′8″ and 5′10″, with a medium build and had a goatee without a mustache, authorities said. He was wearing a black jacket with the hood up and grey cloth gloves.
Authorities said the tellers complied with the demand and provided an undisclosed amount of money.
No physical injuries were reported, and no weapon was seen authorities said.
The incident happened around 3:43 p.m.
Authorities said anyone with information on the identity of this individual should call the Middleburg Heights Police Department, the Cleveland Division of the FBI or Crime Stoppers. Reward money is available for information leading to the successful identification and prosecution of the individual responsible. Tips can remain anonymous.
