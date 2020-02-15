2nd person dies from head-on car crash in Cleveland, 2 others remain in critical condition

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police confirmed a second person has died from the head-on crash that happened on East 93rd Street on Friday night.
According to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia, a Kia Forte was speeding north on E. 93rd Street from Harvard Avenue and went left of center.
The reason why they went left of center is unknown, according to Sgt. Ciaccia.
Sgt. Ciaccia said the Kia struck a Toyota Camry that was driving south on E. 93rd Street, causing the Camry to then hit a Chevrolet Impala that was heading north on E. 93rd Street.
That Impala then hit a different Camry that was driving south on E. 93rd Street, according to Sgt. Ciaccia.
Sgt. Ciaccia said the driver of the Camry hit head-on by the Kia and the passenger of the Kia died.
The Cleveland Fire Department identified the first victim to lose their life from the crash as a 50-year-old man.
However, it is unknown if the 50-year-old man was the driver of the Camry or the passenger in the Kia.
Cleveland Fire told 19 News on Friday that a 30-year-old man, a 35-year-old man, and a 40-year-old-man were taken to MetroHealth Hospital in critical condition.
It is unknown which of the victims was later pronounced dead.
The names of the victims who lost their life in the crash have not yet been released.
Cleveland Fire said 12-year-old boy was taken to Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital in stable condition.
