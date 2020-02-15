Northeast Ohio weather: sunny skies until late afternoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today: Sunshine will rule the skies throughout much of the day before clouds arrive from the west throughout the late afternoon and evening.
Highs will approach 40 degrees.
Tonight: Increasing Cloudiness with lows retreating only into the low 30s.
Sunday: More clouds than sun with highs around 40.
Sunday night: Variable Skies with lows in the upper 20s.
Monday: Partly sunny skies with highs in the low 40s.
Tuesday: Periods of rain with mild highs in the upper 40s but falling throughout the afternoon.
