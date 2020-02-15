ODOT urging drivers to slow down, move over after 2 workers nearly killed in Hocking County

HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two Ohio Department of Transportation workers from Hocking County avoided being hit by a van while picking up cones on U.S. 33.
ODOT said one worker, Brian, avoided being hit by the van by jumping from the bed of a pickup truck Friday. Another worker was also injured, but ODOT did not specify how. The other employee who was injured in the incident was treated and released from the hospital on Friday.
ODOT said their Director, Dr. Jack Marchbanks visited Brian in the hospital Saturday morning. They said Brian is banged up, but he is lucky. It is possible he may go home Saturday.
An investigating trooper said this could’ve been a fatal crash, ODOT said.
ODOT wants to remind drivers to slow down and move over for their crews so they can go home safe every day.
