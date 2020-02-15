Sexton shows well in Rising Stars game

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Collin Sexton is the lone Cavalier at the All-Star festivities this weekend in Chicago. He represented the organization well with his performance in Friday night’s Rising Stars game.
Sexton scored 21 points in the USA’s 151-131 win over the World team. The second-year guard hit nine of 14 shots, he hit three three-pointers, grabbed five rebounds, dished three assists and even had a steal.
Sexton’s 21 were the second most points scored for USA, Eric Paschall put in a team-high 23.
Miles Bridges won MVP with 20 points, five rebounds and five assists.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.