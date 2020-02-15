Woodville man loses life after being struck by car in Sandusky Township

SANDUSKY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A Woodville man lost his life after being struck by a car in Sandusky Township on Valentine’s Day, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The Highway Patrol said Jose Navarro was walking northbound in the southbound lane of County Road 53 when he was struck by a 2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee at approximately 9:12 p.m.
Sandusky County EMS treated Navarro on scene before taking him to St. Vincent’s Hospital in Toledo, where he died from his injuries nearly five hours later, according to the Highway Patrol.
The Highway Patrol said the Fremont man driving the Grand Cherokee was not suspected of being impaired.
The driver was also wearing his seatbelt and did not suffer any injuries from the crash, according to the Highway Patrol.
The Highway Patrol said the crash is under investigation.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.