Akron Police searching for suspect who robbed a CVS store, and responsible for 3 other reported robberies

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A male suspect is on the run after he threatened to shoot an employee at a CVS store on Copley Road Wednesday afternoon, and then took an unknown amount of money from the register and fled on foot, Akron Police said.
Police said the male suspect is between 6′0″ and 6′2″, and 180-200 pounds. He was wearing black pants and a black hoodie, with a white symbol on the front.
The suspect did not brandish the gun during the incident, police said.
Police said this same suspect is responsible for three previous reported robberies.
Akron Police are asking the public that if you have any information, or are able to identify the suspect, please contact Akron Police Detective P. Irvine at 330-375-2463; the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP; or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677). You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES).
If you see the suspect, consider him armed and dangerous. Do not approach, and please call 911 police said.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.