Apartment shooting on Cleveland’s East Side leads to homicide investigation

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A homicide investigation is underway after one male died from being shot in an apartment on Cleveland’s East Side, according to the Cleveland Division of Police.
Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said the shooting happened in the 4500 block of Quincy Avenue around 7 p.m. on Saturday.
The male was pronounced dead on arrival, according to Sgt. Ciaccia.
His identity has yet to be released.
Sgt. Ciaccia said there was a second gunshot victim found in the apartment.
EMS took them to University Hospitals, according to Sgt. Ciaccia.
The events that led up to the shooting are unknown at this time.
Police have not confirmed if any suspects have been identified or arrests made.
