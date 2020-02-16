Cavs owner Dan Gilbert plans to make first public speech Friday since suffering stroke

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert plans to make his first public speech Friday, as he is continuing to recover from a stroke he suffered in May of 2019 Crain’s Detroit Business said Sunday.
Gilbert returned to work back in August 2019 after he suffered the stroke back in May.
Quicken Loans CEO Jay Farner confirmed the Quicken Loans founder and chairman suffered the stroke on May 26 and underwent a catheter-based procedure.
After he spent over three weeks in the hospital, the business mogul was discharged and was sent to an intensive rehabilitation program at an in-patient rehabilitation center.
