Cavs owner Dan Gilbert plans to make first public speech Friday since suffering stroke

Cavs owner Dan Gilbert plans to make first public speech Friday since suffering stroke
FILE - In this Nov. 1, 2018 file photo, Cavaliers owner and Quicken Loans founder and Chairman Dan Gilbert speaks at a news conference announcing the 2022 NBA All -Star game, in Cleveland. Gilbert is slowly returning to work eight months after suffering a stroke. The 58-year-old entrepreneur returned to his Detroit office early this year. In an interview with Crain's Detroit Business, he said he spends one or two days a week in his office, using a wheelchair and accompanied by a service dog. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File) (Source: Tony Dejak)
By Simon Hannig | February 16, 2020 at 5:17 PM EST - Updated February 16 at 5:17 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert plans to make his first public speech Friday, as he is continuing to recover from a stroke he suffered in May of 2019 Crain’s Detroit Business said Sunday.

Gilbert plans to make his first public speech since the stroke Friday at the Crain’s Newsmakers of the Year luncheon at MGM Grand Detroit casino, where he’ll be honored with the first Newsmaker Hall of Fame award for his frequent appearances on the list of top Newsmakers in Crain’s 35-year history.
Crain's Business Detroit

Gilbert returned to work back in August 2019 after he suffered the stroke back in May.

Quicken Loans CEO Jay Farner confirmed the Quicken Loans founder and chairman suffered the stroke on May 26 and underwent a catheter-based procedure.

After he spent over three weeks in the hospital, the business mogul was discharged and was sent to an intensive rehabilitation program at an in-patient rehabilitation center.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.