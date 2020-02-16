Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo is passionate about helping children in Greece and Africa. Kevin Love is trying to shine the brightest light he can on mental health by sharing his own struggles. Chris Paul is aiming to ensure that technology comes to schools where it hasn’t been affordable. Former President Barack Obama is aware of all those endeavors. And he’s trying to make sure plenty of other people find out as well. That’s why Obama invited that trio of NBA stars to sit alongside him for a panel discussion hosted by his foundation on Saturday, saying he invited that trio of basketball stars to laud what he called their “extraordinary leadership” when it comes to their off-court work.