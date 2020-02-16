Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

OHIO SCHOOL THREAT
School district cancels basketball game, dance over threat
Westfield Center, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio school district has canceled a basketball game and a winter dance because of a undisclosed threat directed at its high school. The Akron Beacon Journal reports Cloverleaf Local Schools Superintendent Daryl Kubilus sent a private alert to the school community Saturday saying the game and dance had been canceled after consulting with the Medina County Sheriff's Office. A community recreation center near the high school was evacuated Saturday afternoon during a volleyball tournament. The district's website said it would remain closed "until further notice.” Kubilus said more information would be available Monday.
POLICE LAWSUIT-SETTLEMENT
City settles lawsuit for woman's claim of exposure by police
CLEVELAND (AP) — A woman who said a suburban Cleveland police officer who humiliated her when he exposed her body during an arrest has agreed to settle her federal lawsuit for $125,000. Cleveland.com reports 48-year-old Shajuan Gray sued the officer and the city of Euclid in October 2018, a year after a jury acquitted her of resisting arrest, obstruction and loud music charges. Gray said in her lawsuit she was wearing only a bath wrap in March 2017 when the officer forced his way into her apartment, pushed her against a freezer and caused the wrap to fall to the floor.
PRISON DEATH-OHIO
Man convicted of punching, killing inmate at Ohio prison
MANSFIELD, Ohio (AP) — An inmate has been convicted of punching and killing another inmate at an Ohio prison. The Manfield News Journal reports a Richland County jury deliberated for about two hours Friday before finding 24-year-old Tyree Carter guilty of murder and other charges in the August 2017 death of Michael Dodgens. Trial testimony revealed that a gang leader who had accused Dodgens of snitching on him promised Carter $100 and a promotion within the gang to carry out a “hit” on Dodgens. Carter's attorney declined to comment. Carter faces as many as 15 additional years in prison at sentencing Tuesday.
FLU SEASON-OHIO
Ohio flu-related hospitalizations continue to rise
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — State health officials say flu-related hospitalizations continue to rise in Ohio. The Ohio Department of Health on Friday said hospitalizations during the week of Feb. 2-8 increased 19% from the previous week with nearly 1,000 hospitalizations. There have been nearly 5,500 hospitalizations since the official start of the flu season Sept. 29, more than double the number of hospitalizations during the same period last flu season. Some of the highest hospitalization rates are in two of the state's most populous counties, Cuyahoga which includes Cleveland, and Montgomery, which includes Dayton.
WRONGFUL CONVICTIONS-REVIEW
Ohio chief justice convenes wrongful conviction task force
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The chief justice of the Ohio Supreme Court is convening a task force to study the process for dealing with wrongful convictions. Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor says the committee will analyze how Ohio and other states review cases after convictions. O'Connor says the Task Force on Conviction Integrity and Postconviction Review will also analyze the work of other states' innocence commissions and panels that review the strengths of convictions. O'Connor expects to appoint members soon. She wants a report by the end of the year that would include recommendations for updates to state law or court rules.
OFFICER CHARGED-UNDERCOVER ID
Feds: Officer texted club about undercover cop, then lied
CINCINNATI (AP) — Federal authorities say a Cincinnati police officer has been charged with lying to investigators about confirming by text a nightclub owner's suspicion that a customer was an undercover officer. The U.S. attorney's office said Friday that 39-year-old Quianna Campbell appeared in federal court Friday afternoon after charges were unsealed. She also is charged with failing to report some of her off-duty income on her tax returns. Authorities say she has been a police officer in Cincinnati for 11 years. Her public defender didn't respond immediately to a request for comment. A Cincinnati police spokesman says the department “will be monitoring” the case.
AP-US-SCHOOL-THREATS-CHARGES
Ohio teen accused of planning explosion at school indicted
CLEVELAND (AP) — A teenager who authorities say wanted to set off an explosive device at an Ohio high school and telephoned police about a hoax hostage situation at a Kansas elementary school has been indicted on federal charges. Prosecutors in Cleveland on Friday said 18-year-old Allen Martin Kenna has been charged with attempted use of an explosive device and interstate communication of threats. An FBI agent's affidavit details excerpts from Kenna's electronic diary in which he discusses plans to build bombs, and his desire to commit mass shootings and kill family members and politicians, including President Donald Trump. Court records don't indicate whether Kenna has an attorney.
SHERIFF CHARGED-REPORTS
Sheriff convicted of posting confidential reports to resign
BRYAN, Ohio (AP) — A sheriff in Ohio who was convicted of posting confidential child abuse reports to the department's website and Facebook page has agreed to step down in exchange for avoiding an indictment on new charges. Special prosecutor Mark Weaver said Williams County Sheriff Steve Towns will resign March 17. Weaver said Wednesday that Towns engaged in potential felony counts of theft in office. Weaver said a deputy was paid to attend his Nov. 4 hearing regarding the child abuse reports and an election board hearing, though there was no official reason for his presence. Towns didn't respond to requests for comment.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL GAME THREAT
Not guilty plea by suspect accused of making game threat
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A California man has pleaded not guilty to a charge of threatening a shooting at Ohio State University and vowing to hurt players on the football team. An indictment accuses Daniel Rippy of making the “electronic communication” threat from California during the annual game between Ohio State and the University of Michigan in 2018. The game was played in Columbus that year. Rippy entered the plea in a court hearing Friday before Judge Algenon Marbley. Rippy's attorney declined comment. A Michigan TV station reported last month that Rippy said he was innocent during a Facebook exchange with the station.
MAYOR-GOVERNOR 2022
Cincinnati mayor exploring 2022 Democratic bid for governor
CINCINNATI (AP) — Mayor John Cranley of Cincinnati says he is exploring a run for Ohio governor in 2022. The Democrat said Friday he thinks Ohio must do better. He points to Cincinnati's growth and progress in recent years. Cranley is in his second four-year term as mayor and is term-limited against running in 2021. The 45-year-old former city councilman twice lost bids to unseat veteran Republican congressman Steve Chabot. Several other Ohio Democrats are considered potential challengers to first-term Republican Gov. Mike DeWine in Ohio, which has been trending Republican in statewide elections.