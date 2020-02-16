Springfield Township dog was ‘Lucky’ to be rescued from frigid pond after falling through ice

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A Springfield Township dog’s name became fitting after he was “Lucky” to be rescued from an icy pond.
The Springfield Police Department said Lucky fell through ice into a frigid pond on Killian Road after seemingly wandering away from home on Sunday.
With the help of a kayak, Officer Sims was able to help get Lucky back on dry land, according to police.
Since he didn’t have a collar or tags on, Lucky warmed up at a “helpful” resident’s house until his family was located, according to police.
The Springfield Township Police Department shared the following video of the rescue:
