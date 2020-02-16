A suspect is arrested following shooting that occurred after traffic stop; East Cleveland Police, BCI investigating

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - East Cleveland Police and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened after a traffic stop on Superior Avenue Saturday afternoon.
Police said the suspect exited their vehicle and ran. While the suspect ran, the suspect reached into his waistband and brought out a handgun.
An officer discharged his weapon twice, and the suspect then threw his gun, and at this time, officers were able to make an arrest, police said.
Police said BCI was called to investigate the officer’s shooting.
The incident happened around 3 p.m.
There were no injuries reported police said.
