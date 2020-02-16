Tony Fernández, shortstop who sent Indians to 1997 World Series, passed away at 57

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Former Cleveland Indians shortstop, 5-time All-Star and 4 Golden Glove recipient Tony Fernández passed away on Saturday at 57-years-old.
The Indians shared the news of his passing on Twitter, saying “Tony will be remembered as a kind man who was enjoyable to work with.”
The organization also included the video of his most memorable moment with the Indians, “the game-winning home run in the top of the 11th inning in game 6 of the 1997 ALCS that sent us to the World Series.”
MLB Insider Héctor Gómez reported the 1993 World Series champion with the Toronto Blue Jays suffered a brain stroke and kidney complications.
One of Fernández’s former teammates confirmed that he was in critical condition for kidney complications over two weeks ago.
In addition to helping Toronto win the World Series, the shortstop still holds the lead for the Jays’ most all-time hits.
Aside from playing in Cleveland and Toronto, Fernández was also with the Padres, Mets, Reds, Yankees and Brewers before hanging up his glove after the 2001 season.
