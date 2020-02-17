American Airlines flight makes emergency landing at John Glenn International Airport in Columbus as a precaution

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - A plane at John Glenn International Airport in Columbus that was traveling to Miami, Florida, Sunday had to make an emergency landing as a precaution after the deicing light came on, a spokesperson from the airport told 19 News.
The spokesperson told 19 News that mechanics found no issues with the landing. The deicing light came on for no reason.
They used another plane to fly to Miami and they flew out of the area around 3:30 p.m. Sunday the spokesperson said.
