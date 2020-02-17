Another inmate is missing from a secure facility in Canton

Helina Marie Roethel (Source: Canton police)
By Julia Tullos | February 17, 2020 at 12:19 PM EST - Updated February 17 at 12:19 PM

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for another inmate who went missing from the Stark County Regional Community Correction Center.

The secure facility is located at 4433 Lesh Road NE.

Helina Marie Roethel was reported missing around 3 a.m. on Monday.

Canton police said Roethel, 24, did not return from her supervised work release.

Five men escaped from the facility sometime between 8:45 a.m. on Feb. 10th and 10:13 a.m. on Feb. 11th.

5 inmates escape from the Stark County Regional Community Correction Center (Source: Canton police)

Police said they broke out a window on the first floor.

Jaden Miller and Joshua Bingham are both back in custody.

Jason Drake, Vincent Blanc, and Michael Fisher are still at large.

