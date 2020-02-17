Another inmate is missing from a secure facility in Canton

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for another inmate who went missing from the Stark County Regional Community Correction Center.
The secure facility is located at 4433 Lesh Road NE.
Helina Marie Roethel was reported missing around 3 a.m. on Monday.
Canton police said Roethel, 24, did not return from her supervised work release.
Five men escaped from the facility sometime between 8:45 a.m. on Feb. 10th and 10:13 a.m. on Feb. 11th.
Police said they broke out a window on the first floor.
Jaden Miller and Joshua Bingham are both back in custody.
Jason Drake, Vincent Blanc, and Michael Fisher are still at large.
