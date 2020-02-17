Apple warns China virus will cut iPhone production, sales

In a Feb. 14, 2020 file photo, employees wear face masks as they stand in a reopened Apple Store in Beijing. Apple Inc. is warning investors that it won't meet its second-quarter financial guidance because the viral outbreak in China has cut production of iPhones. The Cupertino, California-based company said Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 that all of its iPhone manufacturing facilities are outside Hubei province, and all have been reopened, but production is ramping up slowly. (Source: AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)