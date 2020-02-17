The Beilein decline: Cavs head coach losing more than just games

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - John Beilein is clearly not connecting with his players.
When asked if he’d lost them, if they were still “bought in” on him after a recent loss, Beilein could not deny it.
“I can’t answer that,” he said. “I think our guys have to measure themselves. Are they bought in to playing winning basketball? I don’t think it has anything to do with a particular coach or coaches.”
Some evidence would suggest otherwise.
Not long after that, Tristan Thompson got into a back-and-forth with Beilein a game in San Antonio.
A month later Kevin Love got into a heated exchange with General Manager Koby Altman which lead to a fine.
That same night, Love got visibly upset with Collin Sexton during a game.
Beilein also upset his players when he called the “thugs” instead of “slugs” during a film session.
There is also the matter of all the losing they are doing.
After a 4-5 start, the team is 10-35.
They are 14-40 overall, the worst team in the Eastern Conference.
They have lost 25 games by double-digit figures.
Fourteen of those have been by more than 20 points.
Three have been by more than 40 points.
Some teams don’t lose by 40 in a decade, the Cavs have managed it three times in a few months.
Hiring John Beilein was a dice-roll. Hiring from a coach out of the NCAA worked out for Boston when they nabbed Brad Stevens.
The Cavaliers tried to duplicate that kind of thing, but clearly have missed the mark.
They lost the gamble, and a lot of games too.
