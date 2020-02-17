Cat dies after being shot and stabbed in South Euclid

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A resident called police after her outdoor cat died after apparently being tortured.
The South Belvoir resident rushed her her cat to the vet on Feb. 10, but the animal died in surgery.
According to South Euclid police, the cat had been shot and stabbed.
The veterinarian removed a pellet from the cat’s left thigh and said the cat had the “clinical appearance of knife wounds” on the left side of his head and left and right ears, police said.
South Euclid police are asking anyone with information to call their tip line at 216-691-4285.
