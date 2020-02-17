Device smaller than a AA battery is giving new life to patients dealing with heart failure

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The CardioMEMS device is permanently implanted in patients and provides doctors and nurse practitioners with daily reports.
Leading indicators and stats alert the patient and their caregivers at University Hospitals Harrington Heart & Vascular Institute 2-3 weeks ahead of the next bout of heart failure.
"Literally a window into the heart. Like taking a hear monitor with you every day," said Dr. Monique Robinson, University Hospitals Harrington Heart & Vascular Institute.
Marylin Buckholz has been dealing with heart failure for thirty years.
She had the CardioMEMS put in five years ago hasn’t been hospitalized for her heart failure since.
“I kind of feel like it’s my little buddy, a guardian angel,” she said.
Catch the story tonight on 19 News at 11 and see how it works and how much is it helping the more than 120 patients University Hospitals is already treating with this device.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.