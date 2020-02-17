’Esther’s Law’ gains momentum in Ohio as advocates work to eliminate elder abuse

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Steve Piskor said it’s personal for him, but this crusade could save lives.
“Eleven years ago, my mother was abused, brutally abused, in a nursing home," he said.
Piskor said back in 2009, he caught eight nursing aides on hidden video camera abusing his mother, Esther Piskor.
Several of the aides were fired, indicted, sentenced to jail and fined.
Piskor said this never would have happened without the video evidence, which is why he’s pushing to pass legislation here in Ohio.
He believes House Bill 461 and Senate Bill 255 would help eliminate elder abuse and protect some of the most vulnerable.
Piskor’s efforts are gaining momentum statewide.
“Gov. DeWine called me. He had his staff call me and said that he’s still a dedicated advocate," he said.
Lawmakers say there are approximately 16,000 cases of elder abuse reported in Ohio every year.
“Esther’s Law basically allows residents and family to place a camera in their nursing home rooms," said Piskor.
The bills are currently in committee with testimonies scheduled for later this month.
“We need to get this law passed as soon as possible," he said.
Here’s a petition to support “Esther’s Law.”
