Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Mackenzie Blackwood made a career-high 52 saves and stopped six of seven attempts in the shootout to lead the New Jersey Devils over the scuffling Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3. Nikita Gusev and Jesper Bratt scored in the tiebreaker for New Jersey, which beat the Blue Jackets for the first time in 10 meetings. Pierre-Luc Dubois had the only shootout goal for the Blue Jackets, who dropped to 0-2-3 in their last five games. Joey Anderson, Nicholas Merkley and Kyle Palmieri scored for the Devils in regulation. Andrew Peeke, Zach Werenski and Kevin Stenlund had goals for the Blue Jackets. Elvis Merzlikins stopped 23 shots in the loss.
GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Keith Williams scored six of his 17 points in overtime and Cincinnati pulled out a 70-67 win over East Carolina. Williams, who missed a contested drive at the end of regulation, followed up a Mika Adams-Woods basket with a 3-pointer to put the Bearcats on top 66-61 midway through overtime. After an East Carolina free throw, Williams hit again. Eventually, Williams made 1 of 2 free throws with 3.9 seconds to play but Jayden Gardner's 3-point attempt was well short. Gardner led the Pirates with 15 points.
GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — Cincinnati Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer says he has gotten positive response to his criticism of a plan being considered by Major League Baseball to expand the playoffs. Bauer directed his ire toward Commissioner Rob Manfred in a tweet last week. That tweet said the proposal proved that the commissioner had no clue about baseball, and called the commissioner a joke. During an ESPN interview aired Sunday about the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scandal, Manfred was asked specifically about his reaction to Bauer’s tweet calling him a joke. Manfred said he doesn't have to agree with them, but would never speak about a major league player like that.
TORONTO (AP) — Former All-Star shortstop Tony Fernández has died. The director of his charitable foundation said Fernández died Sunday afternoon. He had been ill with a kidney disease and was on a life support system. Fernández was a stylish shortstop who made five All-Star teams during his 17 seasons in the major leagues and helped the Toronto Blue Jays win the 1993 World Series. Fernández earned four straight Gold Gloves with the Blue Jays in the 1980s and holds club records for career hits and games played. Fernández was 57.
CHICAGO (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo is passionate about helping children in Greece and Africa. Kevin Love is trying to shine the brightest light he can on mental health by sharing his own struggles. Chris Paul is aiming to ensure that technology comes to schools where it hasn’t been affordable. Former President Barack Obama is aware of all those endeavors. And he’s trying to make sure plenty of other people find out as well. That’s why Obama invited that trio of NBA stars to sit alongside him for a panel discussion hosted by his foundation on Saturday, saying he invited that trio of basketball stars to laud what he called their “extraordinary leadership” when it comes to their off-court work.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Madison Greene scored 14 of her 22 points in the fourth quarter and Ohio State rallied to beat No. 20 Indiana 80-76. Indiana (20-7, 10-5 Big Ten Conference), which was trying to end a 13-game skid against the Buckeyes (16-9, 9-5) dating to 2010, led 36-34 at halftime and upped its lead to 55-49 heading into the final quarter. Trailing 59-49 with 9:07 remaining in the game, Greene had a layup and two 3-pointers in an 18-7 run that ended with a Janai Crooms layup for a 67-66 Buckeyes' lead.