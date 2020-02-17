Just Bieber shows axed in Cleveland and Columbus this summer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The two scheduled Justin Bieber concerts in Cleveland and Columbus this summer have been axed, for now.
All over Northeast Ohio Bieber fans, who call themselves Beliebers, can be heard saying,"What do you mean?"
The tour dates were announced late last year with an Aug. 8 stop in Columbus at Ohio Stadium, and Aug. 14 in Cleveland at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Those dates are no longer listed on the tour’s website.
A notification on Ticketmaster’s website, which had already been selling tickets for the Cleveland show said, “Due to logistical production concerns, the public on-sale for the Justin Bieber concert on August 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium is being delayed. We will notify you once we have details regarding your show’s information. Hold onto your tickets as all tickets for the originally scheduled show on August 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium will be honored.”
The secondary website Vivid Seats shared some of the numbers behind this summer’s biggest tours which showed the demand for Bieber tickets is lower, based on the average asking price.
- Justin Bieber $213
- Billie Eilish $245
- Taylor Swift $343
While a completely different fan base, Bieber is also up against the Rolling Stones coming to Cleveland on June 19, who’s tickets went on sale on the same day as Bieber’s.
The average cost of a Stone’s ticket for this summers tour is $266 on Vivid Seats.
Cleveland 19 has requested more information about the Bieber cancellations from the promoter AEG Worldwide and have not heard back.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.