Just Bieber shows axed in Cleveland and Columbus this summer

A notification on Ticketmaster’s website, which had already been selling tickets for the Cleveland show said, “Due to logistical production concerns, the public on-sale for the Justin Bieber concert on August 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium is being delayed. We will notify you once we have details regarding your show’s information. Hold onto your tickets as all tickets for the originally scheduled show on August 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium will be honored.”