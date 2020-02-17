Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

SHOT DEAD IN DRIVEWAY
Exes' reported driveway shootout kills stuntwoman, husband
YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man who fatally shot his ex-wife and her husband has indicated they ambushed him and his current wife in the driveway of their luxury home and a shootout erupted. Authorities responding Wednesday found Hollywood stuntwoman Cheryl Sanders and her husband, Reed Sanders, dead outside the Yellow Spring home of her ex-husband, Lindsey Duncan. The Greene County sheriff says three firearms were recovered. He indicated Lindsey Duncan has a concealed carry permit. Duncan's wife told reporters there was no discussion before the gunfire began. A prosecutor says the case likely would be presented to a grand jury to determine whether any charges are merited.
GILBERT-RECOVERY
Quicken Loans founder Gilbert back to work after stroke
DETROIT (AP) — Quicken Loans founder and Chairman Dan Gilbert is slowly returning to work eight months after suffering a stroke. The 58-year-old entrepreneur, who also owns the NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers, returned to his Detroit office early this year. In an interview with Crain's Detroit Business, he said he spends one or two days a week in his office, using a wheelchair and accompanied by a service dog. His biggest priority is overseeing construction of a new skyscraper in Detroit. He also spends three or four hours a day receiving physical and occupational therapy. Gilbert suffered the stroke during a party on May 25.
KENT STATE SHOOTINGS-JANE FONDA
Jane Fonda to speak at commemoration of Kent State shootings
KENT, Ohio (AP) — Jane Fonda is among speakers tapped to mark the 50th anniversary of the Kent State shootings. The 82-year-old actress and activist will highlight four days of events the Ohio university has planned to explore the lasting impacts of the events of May 4, 1970, considered pivotal in turning public sentiment against the Vietnam War. On that day, the Ohio National Guard fired on students during an anti-war protest, killing four and injuring nine others. Fonda plans to reflect on her life in social activism and the legacy of May 4, 1970, during her speech on May 3.
PALLET SUPPLIER FIRE
20 departments help extinguish fire at wood pallet supplier
SOUTH CHARLESTON, Ohio (AP) — A fire official says a large blaze at an Ohio business that supplies wood pallets was put out by firefighters with help from 20 different departments. The Springfield News-Sun reports an estimated 65 fire response vehicles went to the scene Saturday night at BDL Supply in South Charleston, roughly halfway between Columbus and Dayton. Responders tried to contain the fire to a storage area and worked through the night and into early Sunday to extinguish it. There was no word of any injuries. Fire investigators are working to determine where and how the blaze started.
ANNIE GLENN TURNS 100
Annie Glenn, widow of astronaut John Glenn, turning 100
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A spokesman says that Annie Glenn is doing fine ahead of her 100th birthday Monday and that the family is appreciative of the continued affection and interest toward her. The Glenns were married for 73 years when John Glenn, the first American to orbit Earth, died in 2016 at age 95. Annie Glenn was an advocate and educator in communication disorders and has rarely appeared in public since the year after her husband's death.
AMISH BUGGIES-BLINKING LIGHTS
Ohio bill would require flashing lights on Amish buggies
ASHLAND, Ohio (AP) — A flashing light would be required on horse-drawn buggies typically used by the Amish under an Ohio proposal intended to help prevent collisions with motor vehicles. The bill introduced by Republican Reps. Scott Wiggam, of Wooster, and Darrell Kick, of Loudonville, also would require animal-drawn vehicles to use new reflective tape with higher visibility. Current law requires still lights and reflectors on buggies. Law enforcement officials say more liberal communities have agreed to additional safety measures but others won't unless it is state law. State data shows Ohio has had over 870 crashes involving an animal-drawn vehicle or an animal with a rider since 2014.
CLEVELAND NEWSPAPER-EDITOR
Veteran Cleveland newsman to become top Plain Dealer editor
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Plain Dealer in Cleveland will get a new editor in chief as its current editor moves to a role with the newspaper's sister company. Managing editor Tim Warsinskey takes over the top editing job March 1. He succeeds George Rodrigue, who has been editor for five years. Warsinskey has been with the newspaper for three decades and has led day-to-day planning in its newsroom operations since 2016. Rodrigue says he is leaving to become editor at large for Advance Local and share lessons learned about collaborating with other newsrooms and organizations to continue high-quality local journalism.
OHIO SCHOOL THREAT
School district cancels basketball game, dance over threat
Westfield Center, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio school district has canceled a basketball game and a winter dance because of a undisclosed threat directed at its high school. The Akron Beacon Journal reports Cloverleaf Local Schools Superintendent Daryl Kubilus sent a private alert to the school community Saturday saying the game and dance had been canceled after consulting with the Medina County Sheriff's Office. A community recreation center near the high school was evacuated Saturday afternoon during a volleyball tournament. The district's website said it would remain closed "until further notice.” Kubilus said more information would be available Monday.
POLICE LAWSUIT-SETTLEMENT
City settles lawsuit for woman's claim of exposure by police
CLEVELAND (AP) — A woman who said a suburban Cleveland police officer who humiliated her when he exposed her body during an arrest has agreed to settle her federal lawsuit for $125,000. Cleveland.com reports 48-year-old Shajuan Gray sued the officer and the city of Euclid in October 2018, a year after a jury acquitted her of resisting arrest, obstruction and loud music charges. Gray said in her lawsuit she was wearing only a bath wrap in March 2017 when the officer forced his way into her apartment, pushed her against a freezer and caused the wrap to fall to the floor.
PRISON DEATH-OHIO
Man convicted of punching, killing inmate at Ohio prison
MANSFIELD, Ohio (AP) — An inmate has been convicted of punching and killing another inmate at an Ohio prison. The Manfield News Journal reports a Richland County jury deliberated for about two hours Friday before finding 24-year-old Tyree Carter guilty of murder and other charges in the August 2017 death of Michael Dodgens. Trial testimony revealed that a gang leader who had accused Dodgens of snitching on him promised Carter $100 and a promotion within the gang to carry out a “hit” on Dodgens. Carter's attorney declined to comment. Carter faces as many as 15 additional years in prison at sentencing Tuesday.