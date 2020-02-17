Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man who fatally shot his ex-wife and her husband has indicated they ambushed him and his current wife in the driveway of their luxury home and a shootout erupted. Authorities responding Wednesday found Hollywood stuntwoman Cheryl Sanders and her husband, Reed Sanders, dead outside the Yellow Spring home of her ex-husband, Lindsey Duncan. The Greene County sheriff says three firearms were recovered. He indicated Lindsey Duncan has a concealed carry permit. Duncan's wife told reporters there was no discussion before the gunfire began. A prosecutor says the case likely would be presented to a grand jury to determine whether any charges are merited.