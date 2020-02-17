Man accused of shooting 15-year-old boy arrested after leading Akron police on chase

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 19-year-old suspect linked to the shooting of a teen boy was arrested by Akron police on Sunday afternoon following a pursuit.
According to Akron police, officers responded after hearing sounds of gunshots near the intersection of West Thornton Street and Taylor Street.
The responding officers witnessed a vehicle leaving the area at a high-rate of speed. Police tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver, later identified as 19-year-old Joseph White, led officers on a chase that eventually ended on State Road in Barberton.
Detectives learned during the investigation that White is the suspect involved in the shooting of a 15-year-old boy. The victim was shot in the leg and taken to Akron Children’s Hospital for treatment to injuries that are believed to be non-life threatening.
Police say White was in possession of a handgun what he was arrested.
White was booked at the Summit County Jail in charges that include felonious assault, carrying a concealed weapon, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, improperly discharging a firearm, and wilfully fleeing.
