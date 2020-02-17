Man sentenced to 13 years in prison for burglaries in Geauga County and other counties

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Stephen E. Blazo was sentenced to 13 years in prison this past week for burglaries that were reported back in June of 2018 in Geauga County, specifically in Parkman Township, Auburn Township and Bainbridge Township, the Geauga County Sheriff said.
Robert A. Duarte is another person involved in the case pleaded guilty, but he is still awaiting his sentencing, The Sheriff’s Office said.
The Sheriff’s Office said residents reported during daytime hours, an unknown person(s) had forced entry to their residence. Items that were stolen included a handgun, money, jewelry and a safe.
Detectives learned similar incidents were reported across multiple counties in Northeast Ohio, The Sheriff’s Office said. Similarities in these crimes led investigators to believe they were perpetrated by the same suspects. Investigators from multiple jurisdictions began working together in efforts of identifying the suspects responsible for these crimes.
The Sheriff’s Office said in July of 2018 Macedonia Police located a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle shortly after a reported burglary attempt in their jurisdiction. The vehicle was occupied by Duarte and Blazo. The ongoing investigation would proved these individuals were responsible for burglaries spanning several counties in Northeast Ohio.
The majority of the cases against these males in multiple counties were ultimately transferred and charged as one large case in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court, The Sheriff’s Office said. The charges against these males included Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity (RICO) and numerous burglaries.
Both of them have pled guilty in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court.
