’Mom Be Brave’: Daughter’s message scripted in the snow at Cleveland Clinic goes viral

Marie Schambach dug the letters out in the snow to lift her mother’s spirits

’Mom Be Brave’: daughter’s message scripted in the snow at Cleveland Clinic goes viral (Source: Marie Schambach Facebook)
By Sia Nyorkor | February 16, 2020 at 9:54 PM EST - Updated February 16 at 9:54 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s the photo that’s been seen all around the world.

Marie Schambach wrote the message in the snow at Cleveland Clinic’s main campus for her mother, who is battling brain cancer there.

Marie is a physician in Guatemala and said she had never seen snow before but she wanted to write the message and lift her mother’s spirits.

After seeing it, her mother smiled from her room window.

Cleveland Clinic posted the message on Twitter Valentine’s Day and it’s gone viral.

