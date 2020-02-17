’Mom Be Brave’: Daughter’s message scripted in the snow at Cleveland Clinic goes viral

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s the photo that’s been seen all around the world.
Marie Schambach wrote the message in the snow at Cleveland Clinic’s main campus for her mother, who is battling brain cancer there.
Marie is a physician in Guatemala and said she had never seen snow before but she wanted to write the message and lift her mother’s spirits.
After seeing it, her mother smiled from her room window.
Cleveland Clinic posted the message on Twitter Valentine’s Day and it’s gone viral.
