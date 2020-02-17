More than 1,000 prom dresses are being given out for free to Northeast Ohio high school students

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An organization based in Northeast Ohio is helping to make sure high school-aged girls across the area have the prom they always dreamed of.
Any girl who attends Princess Night Project, hosted by the volunteer organization Altrusa International of Akron, can choose from over 1,000 prom gowns.
Girls seeking a dress only need to provide the name of the school they attend and how she heard about the Princess Night Project.
Since 2001, Altrusa International of Akron has helped more than 1,900 high school girls by providing them with a free prom dress.
The event will take place on Saturday, March 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Family of Faith United Methodist Church on East Market Street in Akron.
Volunteers will be on hand to help girls with sizing, selecting, and alterations if necessary. Shoes, accessories, makeup and fragrance samples will also be available for free.
