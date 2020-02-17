New FDA rules have changed how food nutrition labels look

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On the first of the year, new FDA rules went into effect regarding how food nutrition labels look.
Flip over an updated food item, and you will now see two columns; one for a “serving size” and one for how much is in the whole container.
According to Cleveland Clinic’s Dr. Susan Albers, the idea behind the change is to give you a more accurate reflection of how much you’re typically eating.
“Take a look at the serving size; this is very helpful, so that when you take your serving out of the bag or the box, you know how much you are eating,” said Dr. Albers. “You have a much better sense if you actually place it in a bowl and have some consistency to it.”
You will also notice new listings for the types of fats and “added sugars” on the new labels.
“It’s helpful to know that there are different types of sugar,” said Dr. Albers. “Not all sugars are the same – some are healthier than others. So, understanding what has an added sugar, can really make a big difference in the long run.”
Dr. Albers added it’s important to take the time to really read the labels to benefit from the changes.
For those who may find the new labels confusing, or struggle with a eating disorder, it’s best to have a conversation with a registered dietitian or therapist about coping with the changes.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.