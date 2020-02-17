Northeast Ohio Weather: Increasing clouds today; low to mid 40’s this afternoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dry air is in place this morning. Hazy sunshine will give way to thickening clouds as the day wears on. I have afternoon temperatures in the lower to middle 40′s across our area. The team is tracking low pressure in eastern Nebraska this morning. This storm will approach us tonight and the associated cold front crosses tomorrow morning. I have rain developing from west to east tonight. The best risk of steady rain will be overnight into early tomorrow morning. The latest data is saying .25″ to .50″ of rain will fall. It is going to be a blustery and warm night. Temperatures will hold steady around 40 degrees this evening then rise overnight. Your Tuesday morning rush will feature wind driven showers in the area and a cold front rolling through.