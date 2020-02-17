Northeast Ohio weather: Rain returns to the forecast on Monday night

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After a beautiful, partly sunny start to our day, clouds will be increasing through the afternoon and into the evening.
Rain will move in after 8 p.m.
If you have plans tonight, keep the umbrella close by.
Rain will linger through mid-morning tomorrow.
Short-term temperatures are interesting.
We’ll be in the 40s for most of the night.
When you wake up tomorrow morning, we may actually be close 50 degrees.
Unfortunately, temperatures will be falling during the afternoon.
We’ll only be in the 30s by the time you head home from work.
After this early-week rain event, things will be very quiet through the weekend.
Other than a few flakes on Thursday, I have the rest of this week (and the weekend) dry.
Something interesting to note will be the mid-week temperature trend.
Normal highs for this time of the year are in the upper 30s.
Unfortunately, we’ll only be in the low 30s on Wednesday and in the mid 20s (brr!) on Thursday.
We will gradually warm back up through the weekend, with highs in the 40s by Saturday.
