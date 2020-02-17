Ohio lawmakers pitch bill requiring flashing lights on horse-drawn buggies

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A pair of Ohio legislators proposed a bill that would require horse-drawn buggies, typically driven by the Amish, to be more visible on the roadways.
House Bill 501 was introduced on Feb. 11 by Republican Reps. Scott Wiggam, of Wooster, and Darrell Kick, of Loudonville.
If passed, the legislation would require a flashing yellow light on the highest rear part of the buggy. Additionally, a new type of reflective tape would be required to provide higher visibility.
Current law in Ohio requires only a still light and reflective tape to be visible.
“Many of Ohio’s districts, including our own, are home to rural communities that travel by animal-drawn buggies” said Wiggam. “As a result, these individuals are not as visible as traditional vehicles and this poses a risk to both parties. This bill aims to increase the safety of citizens who travel by both traditional cars and animal-drawn buggies."
“We’ve looked at this issue for many years and have kept an open dialogue throughout,” Kick said. “After consulting with the Amish, English, and law enforcements communities, we have decided it is time to update our laws. With new technology, we can implement changes that are less intrusive to religious freedoms, yet promote safety across the board for all Ohioans.”
In 2019, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said there were more than 120 crashes involving animal-drawn buggies. The majority of this incidents occurred in districts covered by Wiggan and Kick.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.