Parma police trying to reduce number of overdoses by collecting unused prescriptions

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Parma Police Department wants to reduce the number of drug-related overdoses in the community.
They are doing that by asking the community to drop off any unused medications into the police lobby dropbox.
The department has already started collecting prescriptions. The program began in early February.
Police will be collecting unused drugs every Monday from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m.
Those who are interested in the program can collect a Deterra drug deactivation pouch and safely discard the medications at home in the future.
Police also say that any person battling addiction can respond during the same time frame, and officers will help them out.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.